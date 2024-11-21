ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Air Force Falcons have had a brutal 2024 season. Maybe, however — just before the end of the campaign — they have finally found something. Maybe coach Troy Calhoun, who has been at the Air Force Academy for nearly 20 years, has cracked the code and begun to unlock the potential of this team. It won't be enough to make a bowl game, since the Falcons are 3-7, but maybe it will be enough to catapult this program into 2025 with genuine optimism and the sense that it has fixed its problems and can go into next season knowing it can return to the typical AFA standard of making a bowl game and winning lots of games.

Calhoun is too good a coach to not find ways to improve his team. He has been an excellent coach in Colorado Springs, winning numerous Commander-In-Chief Trophy championships in an era when Navy and Army have had a number of really good teams. Air Force has occasionally won double-digit games in a season. The Falcons have had a lot of eight- and nine-win teams. Calhoun has consistently established himself as an above-average coach — maybe not a superstar, but someone who is usually better than the opposing coach he faces on a given Saturday.

This game against Nevada might show us if Air Force is ready to truly take off, or if last week's blowout win over Oregon State was more an aberration than a true indicator of real progress inside the academy and Camp Calhoun. It is essential for Air Force to begin to stack some wins and carry over one good performance to the next week. Let's see what happens on this road trip to Reno against a Nevada team which, like Air Force, has not had a good season and will not be going bowling for the holidays.

Air Force-Nevada Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2022. Air Force won, 48-20.

Overall Series: Air Force leads the all-time series, 5-2.

Here are the Air Force-Nevada College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Air Force-Nevada Odds

Air Force: +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +126

Nevada: -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

How to Watch Air Force vs Nevada

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why Air Force Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Falcons dominated Oregon State last week. One could say it's only Oregon State, but Air Force still played miles better than at any previous point in its season. It sure seems that a quality coach has continued to work with his players through a rough season and — just before the end — has finally broken through. Air Force is getting more than a field goal on the spread against an eight-loss Nevada team. This seems like a tremendous play to make in Week 13, one of the best bets you will find on the board in college football.

Why Nevada Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Oregon State team Air Force just crushed has a total mess at the quarterback position. Oregon State was never in position to win that game. Don't overreact to it.

Final Air Force-Nevada Prediction & Pick

The Air Force surge theory is convincing to us. This team is getting better. Take Air Force and run.

Final Air Force-Nevada Prediction & Pick: Air Force +3.5