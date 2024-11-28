ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with Air Force-San Diego State predictions and a pick. Find out how to watch Air Force-San Diego State.

The Air Force Falcons have had a tough 2024 season. However, coach Troy Calhoun, who has been a superb coach for a long time in Colorado Springs, has stayed with his team and found a way to get more out of his players. He didn't give up on them, and they didn't give up on him. Air Force, before ending its season this Saturday night against San Diego State, managed to learn how to win. They've done it with defense and have gotten just enough offense in timely spots to prevail. The blue-collar win the Falcons achieved versus Nevada last weekend was the kind of game AFA had been on the short side of for most of 2024. This time, Air Force was able to change the equation and make the defining plays in the fourth quarter. Air Force has gotten tougher, better, and smarter in the past month, also blowing out an Oregon State team that scored 41 points last week in an upset win over Washington State.

This game against San Diego State gives AFA, a 4-7 team, one last chance to prove that this November turnaround is real. Another win on the road would send the Falcons soaring into the offseason with real belief they can put together a typically strong Troy Calhoun-type season in 2025 and get back into the thick of the Mountain West title chase next year.

San Diego State is limping to the finish line of its season at 3-8. Coach Sean Lewis has had a tough season. This doesn't feel or look like a bad coaching job so much as a coach stepping into a situation where he inherited insufficient talent and now needs to make big roster upgrades for 2025. Lewis needs a prime quarterback in the transfer portal, along with other pieces he can assemble for an offense that has just not been able to do very much this season.

Notably, we referenced Oregon State — a common opponent for each of these teams — earlier in our article. Whereas Air Force smothered Oregon State as part of its late-season surge, San Diego State's offense got shut out by Oregon State's defense. Also, SDSU scored 26 points against Washington State, another team we mentioned above. That might seem like a good offensive performance, but then consider the fact that Oregon State scored 41 against Wazzu, and San Jose State scored 52 in overtime. The SDSU offense needs a lot of work this offseason. Lewis knows what he needs to do in San Diego.

Air Force-San Diego State Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2023. Air Force won, 49-10.

Overall Series: Air Force leads the all-time series, 17-15.

Here are the Air Force-San Diego State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Air Force-San Diego State Odds

Air Force: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -170

San Diego State: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +140

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

How to Watch Air Force vs San Diego State

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Stream: FuboTV (Free trial)

Why Air Force Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Falcons are rolling. San Diego State is 3-8. AFA is an ascendant team and is earning the trust of bettors. We corrected picked the Falcons last week against Nevada. Why not go back to the well again?

Why San Diego State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Aztecs are a competitive team. They just don't make that extra handful of plays to win. However, they can contain the AFA offense and win even if they don't score a large number of points. They're also getting 3.5 points at home. Losing by a field goal is enough to cover.

Final Air Force-San Diego State Prediction & Pick

The lean is to SDSU, but this game feels like a total toss-up. Pass.

Final Air Force-San Diego State Prediction & Pick: San Diego State +3.5