The No.22-ranked Utah State Aggies look to stay first in the Mountain West when they host Air Force on Friday night. The Aggies are tied with Boise State with an 11-4 record in the conference. The Aggies took care of the Air Force on the road this season, winning 88-60 in the first game of 2024. It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with an Air Force-Utah State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Air Force were let down after their biggest win of the season on Saturday, losing 79-48 to Boise State on Tuesday. Air Force trailed by two points at the half but were outscored 51-22 in the second. They were dominated in the paint, giving up 30 points to the Broncos. Their offense also struggled, shooting 35% from the floor and 1 of 8 from three-point in the second half. Rytis Petraitis is one of the lone bright spots for the Falcons, leading the team in scoring, rebounding, and assists.
Utah State almost cost themselves the regular season championship on Tuesday night at Fresno State. Darius Brown II hit a three-pointer with under two seconds left to force overtime, then hit another clutch three with 34 seconds remaining in the extra frame to seal the 77-73 victory. Utah State showed some nerves in the matchup, committing 17 turnovers, with nine coming from their starting guards.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Air Force-Utah State Odds
Air Force: +16.5 (-102)
Moneyline: +1160
Utah State: -16.5 (-120)
Moneyline: -2800
Over: 139.5 (-110)
Under: 139.5 (-110)
How to Watch Air Force vs. Utah State
Time: 11 PM ET/8 PM PT
TV: Fox Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Air Force Will Cover The Spread/Win
Air Force is capable of exploding for a big game. They barely score more than 70 points in most games, but they have two wins over New Mexico and UNLV in the last ten games, where they won 78-77 and 90-58. They haven't shown much this season, but playing as a spoiler for a game isn't out of the possibility.
Why Utah State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Air Force's win over New Mexico was an anomaly, as they have lost and failed to cover in eight of their last nine games. Air Force didn't score more than 50 points in two of their past three games and are poised to struggle against Utah State in this game. Utah State allows 69.4 points per game, ranking 102nd in the country. Air Force is one of the worst offenses in college basketball, scoring just 66.6 points per game.
Air Force's defense is a better unit, but unfortunately, Utah State averages 79.5 points per game. They are also one of the most efficient offenses in the nation, shooting 49.4% from the floor.
Utah State has dominated the head-to-head matchup, winning five consecutive games and eight of the last nine.
Final Air Force-Utah State Prediction & Pick
Utah State almost got upset by Fresno State in their last game, which may scare the team into having more focus for the rest of the season. The Aggies could have lost their chance at the Mountain West regular season title, so they will be locked in to ensure that doesn't happen in their remaining games. Air Force had their best game of the season when they upset New Mexico as 18.5-point underdogs, but looked nothing like that team in their blowout loss to Boise State. Air Force is trying to reach the end of their season and won't offer much resistance to Utah State's goal of winning the Mountain West. Utah State will take care of business at home on Friday night.
Final Air Force-Utah State Prediction & Pick: Utah State -16.5 (-120)