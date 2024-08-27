After a number of popular Air Jordan 5 releases over the past year, including the hype surrounding the upcoming Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic,” Jordan Brand will capitalize on the opportunity to bring the classic silhouette back once again. This time, we'll see a special release commemorating Mexican culture and history.

The newest colorway will celebrate Mexico's heritage by honoring El Grito de Independencia, or Cry of Dolores. The day of remembrance honors the event that triggered Mexico's war for independence when Miguel Hidalgo y Castilla rang his church bells as the call to arms. The event is a rich moment in Mexican culture and this upcoming Air Jordan 5 is set to pay homage.

Air Jordan 5 “El Grito”

First reported by @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 5 “El Grito” came to fruition as a concept design and brings a unique first-ever take to the Jordan 5. This particular colorway, expected to be the first of a two-shoe pack, will come in a Sail/Coconut Milk-Pine Green-Dark Pony colorway. We see the Sail color taking shape within the uppers as we see embossed designs resembling traditional Mexican prints along the toe guard and back heel. The contrasting Coconut Milk midsole is a great addition and we love seeing Air Jordan 5s rock the gum soles.

Each shoe is mismatched with the colors along the tongue and midsole, alternating between Pine Green and Dark Pony to create a red/green/white contrasting scheme, much like the Mexican flag. Finer details include further traditional patterns along the sockliner and a lace dubrae that reads “VIVA” along the base of the laces. This is certainly a unique take on the Air Jordan 5, but it's great to see the experimentation between patterns, materials, and alternating the shoes with their accent colors.

The Air Jordan 5 “El Grito” is set to release September 7, 2024 and will come with the standard retail tag of $210. They should be available on Nike SNKRS App as well as very select Nike retailers. We expect this to be a rather limit drop in terms of quantity, so be sure to secure your pair on release day.

What do you think of this new Jordan 5? Will you be repping your Mexican Pride with this one?