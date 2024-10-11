The Air Jordan 5 is making a big comeback in 2025 as we'll see Atlanta-based retailer A Ma Maniere collaborate with Jordan Brand and Nike on yet another Air Jordan silhouette. The collaborations have been highly-regarded for bringing a new, fresh outlook to the classic sneakers and fans have received previous drops with open arms. Come 2024, we'll see the Air Jordan 5 as the next silhouette to receive the makeover.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

A Ma Maniere has previously teamed with Jordan Brand to take classic sneakers like the Air Jordan 1, 3, and 4 and put their own spin on the classics. Usually featuring a mix of earth-toned colorways and premium materials, this won't be the first time the streetwear brand has gone with the Jordan 5 as their blank canvas.

The two parties have become very active in their recent partnership, seeing each colorway sell out within minutes and a serious demand on the resale market. With the upcoming release, fans will have another chance to grow their collection with a very clean take on an old classic.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy”

Expand Tweet

Released in a previous similar Jordan 5 iteration, the “Burgundy” colorway is derived from the deep-red color A Ma Maniere has chosen to grace their sneakers in the past. While official photos have yet to be released, speculative mock-ups are anticipating a white leather base throughout the majority of the sneakers. We see the Burgundy colorway most prominently on the heel's “23” and Nike Air logos, as well as on the inner sockliner and Jumpman tongue logo.

The shoes will also feature a unique, aged yellow sole through the outsole and rubber mesh panels, indicated a weathered look that A Ma Maniere has been known to create in the past. All Air Jordan 5's will end up with a yellowed look over time, so this edition certainly creates a vintage vibe while still maintain its aura of luxury.

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 has yet to see and official release date, but we can expect the shoes to come Fall 2025 with an expected retail tag of $225. The shoes will drop exclusively at A Ma Maniere flagship locations as well as on Nike SNKRS app.