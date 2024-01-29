The 49ers have slight edge in early head-to-head odds at Super Bowl 58.

The stage is set for Super Bowl 58 after the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers took care of their respective business on Sunday. The odds for that contest have also been released already, with the Niners interestingly the slight favorites even though Kansas City is the reigning and defending Super Bowl champ.

SUPER BOWL LVIII IS SET 🏆 Who's winning it all in Vegas?#ChiefsKingdom | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/gDi1ge43ud — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) January 29, 2024

At the time of this writing, the 49ers are 2.5-point favorites against the Chiefs, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

All eyes now on 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch

For what it's worth, the 49ers finished the regular season with a better record of 12-5 than the Chiefs, who took an 11-6 slate to the NFL playoffs. San Francisco earned a ticket to Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58 after overcoming the odds in the NFC title game versus the Detroit Lions. The 49ers trailed the Lions by 17 points at the half but found the gear they needed in the second half to stage a successful comeback and set the stage for a Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs. It can be recalled that Mahomes and Kansas City defeated the 49ers nearly four years ago at Super Bowl 54.

As for the Chiefs, they are back to defend their crown at the Super Bowl after stitching together three consecutive wins in the playoffs. They are coming off a 17-10 humbling of Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at the AFC championship game. Before that, the Chiefs torched the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round and escaped with a close win from the divisional round versus the Buffalo Bills.