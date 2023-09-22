Take to the skies and become its ruler. Here are the details for Airship: Kingdoms Adrift, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Airship: Kingdoms Adrift Release Date – September 21, 2023

Airship: Kingdoms Adrift comes out on September 21, 2023. It is available on PC via Steam.

Airship: Kingdoms Adrift Gameplay

This game is a sandbox ship simulation where players embark on an adventure across the skies. It focuses a lot on airship trading and combat. With over 70 known settlements, players will have a wide variety of places to go to to trade with people, as well as fight with them.

To do so, players will of course have to modify their airships. This includes changing up their armaments, engines, armor pieces, and more. Players will have access to over thirty airships, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. This includes agile sailing vessels, to tanky dreadnoughts with lots of firepower. Of course, this applies not just to your own ship, but also to all the ships in your fleet.

Once you have customized and upgraded the ships on your fleet, head over to the aforementioned 70 locations to trade with its inhabitants. With over 300 types of trade goods, ranging from construction materials to food, and maybe even some contraband, players can make a killing if they play their cards right.

Speaking of killing, it’s not all peace when it comes to sailing the skies. During their travels, players can run into one of more than 500 handcrafted encounters. This includes pirates, rivaling merchants, local military forces, and more. How you deal with these encounters depends on you. Fight and sink their ships, or try to manage things peacefully. The choice is yours.

Other than that, players can also head into the game’s multiplayer mode, allowing them to fight in 1v1 or 3v3 against other players. Players can modify the rules, maps, and even the budget limits in each match to create challenges.

In terms of general gameplay, the game switches between text-based conversations and negotiations, and 3D gameplay. During the conversations, players will be able to see the character art of the people talking, while also making some choices at certain points. While in the 3D gameplay, players will be able to enjoy the game’s beautiful world, as well as the fully modeled ships during their travels. Players will be able to watch the battles in real-time and watch as their ship sinks the enemy, or sink themselves.

Airship: Kingdoms Adrift Story

The game is set in the steampunk world of Spheara. A Great Sky War between the Aecerlian Kingdom, the New Viridian Republic, and the Teutonic Confederation wrecks the world. After years of fighting, the war ends with an uneasy cease-fire between the three factions. Now, with the war over, the various soldiers and skyfarers of the land find themselves without jobs.

You are one of those captains who find yourself without a job. However, you still need to earn your keep. This is when you receive a commission to establish a trading company in the Suthseg Archipelago. This frontier, ruled by an old, aging king, did not feel the effects of the war. As such, its lands are filled with resources, riches, and boundless opportunities. It is now up to you to create a flourishing trading company in the Suthseg Archipelago and ensure its future.

That’s all the details we have for Airship: Kingdoms Adrift, its release date, gameplay, and story. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.