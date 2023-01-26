Here is our Star Social Link Guide for Akihiko Sanada in Persona 3 Portable. The guide includes the dialogue options, his available days, and more.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful.

Persona 3 Portable Akihiko Sanada Star Social Link Guide

You can find him in the courtyard in the 1F Laboratory Hallway of Gekkoukan. He is available during the day on Mondays and Fridays. Unlike Persona 4 and 5, Akihiko does not get additional skills during battle. If you do max his Social Link, however, you will receive the Rabbit Doll, which allows the fusion of Helel.

Akihiko Sanada Dialogue Options

Female Protagonist

If you choose to play as the female protagonist, you can start the Social Link after beating the boss of the second Full Moon. To start it, the player must reach at least Rank 4 in Charm. They can then talk to Akihiko to start the Social Link. The player can romance Akihiko.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Star arcana with you.

Rank 1

“You’re okay with the special, right? Two extra-large specials, please.” Extra large!? 0 Can I order some appetizers, too? 0

“Hey, are you up for going to another restaurant?” I can’t eat another bite… 0 Another meal? Let’s go! 0



Rank 2

“I usually train in the club room or alone in my own room at the dorm…” Why are you outside today? +2 I’ll train with you, if you want. +2

“But, I’m drenched in sweat…” Don’t catch a cold. +2 Please, don’t come near me. 0

“You can’t do a back hip circle, can you?” Yes I can! +3 I bet you can’t either, senpai! +3 I wonder about that… +2



Rank 3

> …The combined power of the two girls glaring at you feels like your skin is being burned away. Let’s go, Senpai! +3 Maybe we can all eat together? 0

“…What’s the matter?” Yes, it was great. +3 Those girls are gone. 0

“Do you think those girls wanted to have Beef Bowls, too?” Not in the way you think. +2 Yeah, they looked hungry. +2

> You’re starting to feel sorry for those girls from before… Don’t you want a girlfriend? 0 So, what’s your type? 0



Rank 4

> Akihiko is completely silent… Are you angry? +3 I’m bored. +3 Are you feeling sick? +3

“Is it true you’re going out with Junpei?” What? No! 0 He’s just a friend. 0 Don’t even joke about it. 0

“Oh, no, it was just a rumor I heard. Sorry.” It’s all right. +3 Who was saying that? 0 Don’t get the wrong idea, Senpai. 0

“If I hear anyone say that again, I’ll tell them it’s not true.” Please do. +3 You don’t have to do that. +2

“Um… Do you want anything to eat?” Something sweet! 0 Something spicy! 0



Rank 5

“A-Are guys allowed to go in there…?” It’s completely okay. +3 Haven’t you ever been in here? +3

“…..” Did you not like it? +3 What did you expect? 0

> The girls glare at you with the intensity of a thousand suns… I’m not Junpei’s girlfriend. 0 I’m not stealing anybody. 0 …… 0

“…Sorry about what happened back there.” It’s not your fault, Senpai. +3 They’re going to hate me now. 0 Try to be a little nicer to them. 0

“Like… Pancakes sound good.” Pancakes? 0 Okay. 0



Rank 6

> What should you do…? Can you tone it down? 0 Senpai, should we leave? 0 I’m going to get something else… 0

> Akihiko is absentmindedly watching them off… He’s just a child. +3 That was noisy. 0 I felt sorry for the boy. 0

“Do you think I’m… strange?” You’re charming. +3 You’re definitely odd. 0 You’re normal. +2



Rank 7

“How are you? …Physically, I mean?” I’m all right. 0 What’s the matter? 0 How about you, Senpai? 0

“I feel… angry.” What am I doing wrong!? 0 I’m sorry… 0 What should I do? 0

“No, that’s not it, either. I guess… I get nervous.” Do I seem unreliable? +3 Do I seem dangerous? +2

> Akihiko sighs… What’s the matter? +3 Should I still be the leader? +3 Hey, if I could avoid fighting… 0



Rank 8

“Thanks for coming out today…” I’m happy to be with you. +3 Well, I was bored… 0

“If… If you don’t mind, can I talk to you about something?” Yes, of course. 0 I don’t mind at all! 0 Well, if you want to talk… 0

> Akihiko’s lips are trembling… That’s not true! +3 Senpai… 0 You can’t get over her death…? 0



Rank 9

“That’s a pity, since the wind is so nice right now.” Do you come here often? +3 Why did you bring me here? 0

> Akihiko is glaring at you for some reason… Are you mad? 0 Tell me what you need to say. 0 I’m sorry. 0

“…I used to, anyway.” What about now? 0 ‘Used to’? 0

“…It’s the weirdest thing.” That’s just how things are. – Platonic That is pretty odd. – Platonic You’re in love. – Lovers*

*”Will you be my girl?” Yes! – Lovers I’m sorry, but… – Breaks Social Link



Rank 10 Platonic

“This isn’t really a good place to have a serious conversation.” What’d you need to talk about? 0 But we like this place… 0



Rank 10 Romance

“Oh, you want something to drink?” It’s all right. 0 Please sit down, Senpai. 0

“Err… My room doesn’t weird you out, does it?” Well, a little… 0 It fits you. 0

“This is all new for me…” Never had a girl in your room? 0 That’s so cute! 0 I don’t know what to do, either… 0

“Come on, let me hear how it sounds.” Call him “Aki” 0 Refuse 0



Summer Festival

If the protagonist wears a Yukata, Akihiko will get 3 points of affection.

“There’s a lot of people tooâ€¦ Make sure you don’t get separated, okay?” Should we hold hands? +3 I’ll be okay! +2

> The box is filled with individually numbered balls… Pick one immediately – Get Kaleidoscope Stir them around first – Get Jack Frost Doll



Phone Invite August 27

“Hey, do you want to go swimming with me when the pool opens?” I look forward to it. +3 No thanks. 0 I’ll wear a cute swimsuit. 0



Phone Invite October 25

“”A delicious way of eating cup ramen”… Do you know what you’re supposed to do?” Put an egg in. +3 Put milk in. 0 I don’t want to know. 0



Christmas Eve

If the protagonist gives Akihiko a gift he loves (homemade sweets, handmade goods), Akihiko will get 3 points of affection.

“The Paulownia Mall looks pretty fancy with all this stuff up.” It does, huh? 0 What do we do afterward? 0

“But this year… He gave me a gift, too.” – +3



Phone Invite January 5

“What in the world do I have to say to get her to stop…?” I have a girlfriend. +3 I’m not interested in you. 0 Beat me, and I’ll date you. 0



Gekkoukan March 3

“It’s been a while since I last saw you at school like this.” You’re right. 0 What’re you doing here? 0



Male Protagonist

If you choose to play as the male protagonist, you will not have Akihiko Sanada as your Star Social Link. Instead, Mamoru Hayase will be your Star Social Link.

That's all for our guide on Persona 3 Portable's Star Social Link, Akihiko Sanada. Persona 3 Portable is available on PC.