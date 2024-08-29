ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Akron Zips (0-0) take on the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) Saturday afternoon. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Akron-Ohio State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Akron-Ohio State Odds

Akron: +48.5 (-105)

Moneyline:

Ohio State: -48.5 (-115)

Moneyline:

Over: 58.5 (-110)

Under: 58.5 (-110)

How to Watch Akron vs. Ohio State

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Akron Could Cover The Spread/Win

The very harsh truth is Akron is not going to come close to winning this game. The question is can they keep this game within seven touchdowns? Well, that is up to their offense. The Zips have to score at least twice if they want to cover this spread. They have the quarterback to do it, though.

Ben Finley comes from NC State and Cal, so he has that big game experience. He has played in tough atmospheres, and the Zips are going to benefit from that. Finley has not made many starts, but he is very much a pocket passer. If he can move the offense downfield a little bit, Akron should score a couple of times.

Akron has Alex Adams returning at receiver, and he should be the top target. He played in just seven games last season, so his production was down. However, he had a great year in 2022. He finished with 850 yards and nine touchdowns. That is the production the Zips need from him in 2024.

Why Ohio State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio State has one of the best running back rooms in all of college football. It is the reason they are ranked second to begin the season, and one of the favorites to win the College Football Playoff. TreVeyon Henderson returns to the backfield after rushing for 926 yards and 11 touchdowns in just 10 games last season. Quinshon Judkins joins the team after an incredible two years at Ole Miss. He rushed for 2,725 yards, and 31 touchdowns in those two seasons. These two running backs can be expected to carry the Ohio State offense in 2024.

The Buckeyes also bring in Will Howard. Howard comes from Kansas State where he had a pretty good four years. He finished with 5,786 yards, and 48 touchdowns. 24 of those touchdowns came last season along with 2,643 yards. He has a much easier situation in Columbus than Kansas State. Emeka Egbuka returns at receiver, and he will be one of the best in college football. True Freshman Jeremiah Smith is going to quickly climb the ranks, as well.

Ohio State's defense is always good, as well. Their defensive unit can be expected to produce yet again in 2024. They return seven starters from arguably the nation's best defense in 2023. Ohio State is going to stop the run, and they have one of the most talented secondaries in all of college football, as well. This defense is not going to have a problem shutting down Akron.

Final Akron-Ohio State Prediction & Pick

I truly do not think this game is going to be close. Ohio State is a front-runner to win the National Championship, and they will show why in this game. I am going to take Ohio State to cover this spread with ease Saturday afternoon.

Final Akron-Ohio State Prediction & Pick: Ohio State -48.5 (-115)