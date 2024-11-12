ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Akron is looking for their third win of the year as they face Northern Illinois. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Akron-Northern Illinois prediction and pick.

Akron-Northern Illinois Last Game – Matchup History

Akron comes into the game sitting at 2-7 on the year, with one conference win. Last time out, they faced Buffalo, falling 41-30 in that game.

Northern Illinois is 5-4 on the year, but 2-3 in conference play. They are coming off a win over Western Michigan, defeating the Broncos 42-28.

Overall Series: These two first faced in 1966, with Northern Illinois winning the game 31-18. Northern Illinois leads the all-time series 12-6. They won last year 55-14, and have won seven of their last eight over Akron.

Here are the Akron-Northern Illinois College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Akron-Northern Illinois Odds

Arkon: +15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +540

Northern Illinois: -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -820

Over: 45.5 (-105)

Under: 45.5 (-115)

How to Watch Akron vs. Northern Illinois

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Akron Could Cover The Spread/Win

Akron is led by Ben Finley this year. He has completed 169 of 285 passes for 1,955 yards. He has 12 touchdowns this year, but he has struggled with pressure. He has been sacked 18 times while he has thrown nine interceptions on the year. His top target this year has been Adrian Norton. He has 36 receptions for 667 yards and six touchdowns. Further, Bobby Golden has 25 receptions for 397 yards and a score. Tight end Jake Newell has also been solid. He has 30 receptions for 205 yards and two touchdowns.

In the running game, Jordan Simmons leads the way. He has 87 carries on the year for 495 yards and two touchdowns. He is averaging 5.7 yards per carry this year. Also, Charles Kellom has 43 carries for 173 yards this year. He has also brought in 19 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Akron is 125th in the nation in opponent points per game this year while sitting 115th in opponent yards per game. They are 91st against the pass and 120th against the rush. Bryan McCoy has led the way with 85 tackles this year while having two pass breakups. Meanwhile, Darrian Lewis is second on the team in tackles, while having five pass breakups and an interception. Further, CJ Nunnally and Bennett Adler both have three sacks this year. Akron has forced eight turnovers while having 12 sacks on the year.

Why Northern Illinois Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ethan Hampton has led the way for the Northern Illinois offense. He has completed 106 of 176 passes this year for 1,256 yards. He has also thrown 11 touchdown passes while having five interceptions. Further, he has been sacked six times. He has missed some time as of late, leading to Josh Holst playing. Holst is 41 for 73 passing for 380 yards and an intercpetion. Hampton did play in their last game and should be back at quarterback for this one.

The top weapon has been Antario Brown. Brown leads the team with 115 rushes for 567 yards and four touchdowns. He has also brought in eight receptions for 204 yards and a score. Still, he has been limited as of late. This will have Gavin Williams helping lead the way. He has run for 530 yards and two scores. Also solid in the receiving game is Grayson Barnes, the tight end. He has 21 catches for 222 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Cam Thompson has 25 receptions for 372 yards and three scores. Finally, Trayvon Rudolph has 25 receptions for 275 yards and a touchdown.

The Northern Illinois defense has been solid this year. They are 13th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting eight in opponent yards per game. They are 34th against the rush and sixth against the pass. Roy Williams has been solid this year. He is sixth on the team in tackles while also having 4.5 sacks this year. Further, Christian Fuhrman is second on the team in tackles, while having a pass breakup and an interception this year. Finally, Nate Valcarcel has a sack, five pass breakups, and two interceptions.

Final Akron-Northern Illinois Prediction & Pick

Akron has won just twice this year, and covered in just three games this year. They are also 2-3 against the spread in conference play but have not covered in conference play on the road this year. Northern Illinois is just 4-5 against the spread this year while covering two of five conference games. Still, while the Northern Illinois offense has struggled this year, they have shown they can put up points. In games Ethan Hampton has played, they have scored over 33 points in two of three. They will score well in this one, and the defense will shut down Akron. Take Northern Illinois.

Final Akron-Northern Illinois Prediction & Pick: Northern Illinois -15.5 (-110)