Amazon Prime Video announcer Al Michaels will not be on the NBC NFL playoff coverage in 2024 after being included last season.

There is no doubt that Amazon Prime Video and former NBC play-by-play announcer Al Michaels is one of (if not) the best of all time at his job. However, at 79, the man who called the Miracle on Ice is understandably slipping a bit. In fact, he’s slipped so much in the opinion of NBC executives that they have taken him off their NFL playoff coverage in 2024, which reportedly is news to Michaels.

“The legendary Al Michaels is out of NBC’s NFL playoff coverage,” Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported on Tuesday. “NBC has four playoff games next month. The network’s No. 1 team, ‘Sunday Night Football’s’ Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth, will handle three of them … its No. 1 college team, Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge, along with sideline reporter Kathryn Tappen, will be on the [other] call.”

NBC Sports VP Greg Hughes confirmed these assignments, while Michaels did not return Marchand’s inquiries. In a November 2023 interview with The Post, though, Marchand informed Michaels that NBC was thinking about this move, and the legendary announcer didn’t seem to know anything about it.

“It’s in my deal,” Michaels said to Marchand. “Where are you hearing that from? That’s part of my deal. Are you hearing something that I’m not hearing?”

Michaels moved from Sunday Night Football on NBC to Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football in 2022, but apparently still had some sort of deal to call NFL playoff games on NBC. He and Tony Dungy called last season’s Jacksonville Jaguars-Los Angeles Chargers AFC Wild Card thriller. However, the duo “were widely panned for a perceived lack of enthusiasm.”

Michaels reportedly has one more year on his Prime Video deal to work Thursday nights with Kirk Herbstreit, and he told Marchand in November he plans on working in the 2024 NFL season.