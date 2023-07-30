Al Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo seems content with the club's additions this summer. The Saudi Pro League club has welcomed Ruben Neves, Alex Telles, Marcelo Brozovic, and Seko Fofana so far this summer.

Ronaldo claims that the Al Nassr team is much more equipped this season than the previous season. The Middle East giants finished five points behind the champions Al Ittihad last season. It was a surprising drop-off from Al Nassr last season as they couldn't move past the finishing line despite the signing of Ronaldo in January.

The former Real Madrid man joined Al Nassr after his contract got terminated by Manchester United in December. The Red Devils were infuriated by Ronaldo's comments on the club in an interview with Piers Morgan last year. However, he is happy and relaxed in Saudi Arabia; the top-class additions will only make him feel better.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Speaking to the media, Ronaldo said, “We are now better, not only Fofana but Brozovic, Telles, and the upcoming players. We are very happy. Great preparation with the upcoming reinforcements. The staff is very good. The coach puts in new ideas, and the training is different with more intensity.”

Ronaldo's addition last summer hasn't just had an impact on Al Nassr but the entire Saudi Pro League. The Middle Easterns have seen the arrivals of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, Jordan Henderson, and Roberto Firmino this summer. Most importantly, the additions don't look like stopping, as Sadio Mane seems to be the next in line. They wanted Lionel Messi to be in Saudi Arabia, but he refused the idea and joined Inter Miami in the MLS instead.