Finishing off USF last weekend was not as easy a task as the final score indicated for Alabama. The Crimson Tide (2-0) were in a one-score game with the Bulls up until seven minutes remained. Then the floodgates opened, and Alabama ran up the score to a final of 42-16. Now, it's on to face the Big Ten's Wisconsin in Week 3.

For the third time in as many seasons, No. 4 Alabama will be on the road for a nonconference game. They beat Texas in 2022 and USF last year. Meanwhile, Wisconsin (2-0) has the unique pleasure of hosting a Top 10 nonconference team for the first time since 1989.

Alabama comes to Camp Randall to face Wisconsin for the first time since 1928, when the Badgers picked up the win. The last time these two faced off was in 2015 in Arlington at AT&T Stadium, with Alabama securing the victory. With the series tied at 1-1, one team will break the tiebreaker on Saturday.

Alabama, even under a new regime with coach Kalen DeBoer, still has high aspirations of winning the SEC and making the College Football Playoff this season. Similarly, Wisconsin, under Luke Fickell, is trying to become one of the top teams in the Big Ten. With that said, let's dive into some bold predictions for Alabama versus Wisconsin in Week 3.

Alabama struggles with penalties again versus Wisconsin

If you were to look at the stat sheet, one thing would be eye-popping: Alabama's abundance of penalties last Saturday. The Crimson Tide were flagged all night, drawing 13 penalties for 120 yards. That's one reason USF was able to stay in the game as long as they did. What's concerning is that this was at home for Alabama, in the comfort of Bryant-Denny Stadium. Now they have to go to Camp Randall.

Wisconsin's Camp Randall is one of the more challenging places to play in the country, day or night. A noon kickoff will be buzzing as it welcomes the No. 4 team in the country.

As it's been said many times, there will be some hiccups with DeBoer's arrival in taking over for Nick Saban — and that goes for every facet of the program, especially for the offense, which is DeBoer's specialty. Couple that with the intense crowd noise, and there will likely be some false start penalties.

Alabama wins the turnover battle against Wisconsin

Another area where the Crimson Tide struggled last Saturday was turnovers, committing three fumbles. Again, that's not typical of the Alabama we've known over the last several years. But this is an adjustment phase.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe will certainly need to protect the ball—he had a fumble against USF—but his counterpart, Tyler Van Dyke, has been a turnover machine in his career. Last year, he accounted for 15 turnovers and already has one fumble this season. This bodes well for the Tide.

Ryan Williams scores two touchdowns against Wisconsin

Alabama has a star in 17-year-old freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams. The speedster has already racked up six receptions for 207 yards and three touchdowns — and he's just getting started. As the season progresses, it's likely his production will only increase. There's no better place for Williams to make a name for himself than against a Big Ten opponent like Wisconsin. Saturday could be the day he records his second two-score game of his career.

Alabama beats Wisconsin 37-17

If this were a Nick Saban-led Alabama team, they'd probably rout the Badgers. While Wisconsin is likely improving under Fickell, they are still a work in progress. And as mentioned, Van Dyke will have to prove he is a reliable quarterback who can avoid turnovers, not to mention having the game of his life. Facing Alabama will be a big test for him.

Alabama clearly has the more talented roster taking the field on Saturday, which gives them the biggest advantage. Even though there may still be some mishaps as the team adjusts to the new coaching staff, the Crimson Tide should still walk away with a 20-point win or better against the Badgers.