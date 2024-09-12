After a pair of uninspired 14-point wins over Western Michigan and South Dakota in the opening weeks of the 2024 college football season, the Wisconsin Badgers are set for their first big test of the season this weekend when Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide roll into Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

This will be the first time that Wisconsin has hosted an SEC opponent since the LSU Tigers came to Madison in 1971, so for good reason, there's plenty of excitement in Big Ten country for this matchup. It makes sense that the school would make sure their student section will be prepared for the matchup.

Though it's certainly not as buzz-worthy as the Catholics vs. Convicts t-shirts that overtook South Bend in 1988, the Badgers are doing their best to facilitate some excitement ahead of their showdown with Alabama by taking the common rallying cry of their opponent — Roll Tide! — and infusing it with some Wisconsin flavor, and no, I don't mean cheese.

Frankly, I just hope we get to see Bucky Badger rocking one of these “Roll Badge” shirts, but that might not be possible since it'll be tough for him to squeeze his oversized head into one.

For Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell, this is his opportunity to exact some revenge against the program that cost him a perfect season back in 2021. That year, Fickell led Cincinnati to their only College Football Playoff appearance in 2021, bowing out in the Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl against Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide.

Luke Fickell is 73-31 in his head coaching career, and 10-6 since becoming the head coach of the Badgers just a couple years back. In his first full season in Madison, Fickell led the Badgers to a 7-6 record and an appearance in the ReliaQuest Bowl. A home win against Alabama would undoubtedly be the biggest win in Fickell's tenure, and one of the biggest non-conference wins in recent Wisconsin football history.