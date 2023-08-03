There is a bit of a mystery surrounding the status of an Alabama football player. Crimson Tide receiver Thaiu Jones-Bell is not listed as a member of the 2023 Alabama football roster. It marks a change from the July 12 version of the roster in the Alabama football media guide, which did feature Thaiu Jones-Bell, according to 247Sports.

Although the reason is unknown, it appears that Jones-Bell is not part of the Alabama football team for the first practice of fall camp on Thursday. The Alabama wide receiver has played three straight seasons for the Crimson Tide.

Jones-Bell committed to the Alabama football team as a four-star recruit out of high school. The receiver hasn't provided much on-field production during his time in Tuscaloosa.

In three seasons, Jones-Bell has totaled four catches for 19 yards. He caught one five-yard pass in 2022 and has just three career catches for positive yardage.

Alabama enters the 2023 season with plenty of wide receiver depth. Unlike in recent years, the Crimson Tide's top receivers from a season ago are returning to the roster. Ja'Corey Brooks and Jermaine Burton are back with Alabama football. Brooks and Burton led the Crimson Tide with 677 receiving yards and 674 receiving yards, respectively, in 2022.

Two years ago, Jameson Williams was the No. 12 pick in the first round after leading the Crimson Tide with 1,572 receiving yards. John Metchie became a second-round pick, coming off a 1,142-yard season. DeVonta Smith's 1,856-yard season in 2020 helped him become a top-10 pick.

Alabama opens the 2023 season with a matchup against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 2.