Alabama football fans aren't used to seasons like last year. The Crimson Tide are coming off their first two-loss regular season since 2010. The result marked only the second time Alabama hasn't made the College Football Playoff since its inception. With the 2023 season quickly approaching, head coach Nick Saban and staff will look to their talented Alabama roster to make their return. Here's a few sneaky candidates for the Crimson Tide that could have a breakout season.

Justice Haynes, RB

Alabama aims to build its offensive identity around a dominant running game and a physical offensive line — it's the Alabama way, after all. This bodes well for freshman running back Justice Haynes, who possesses the necessary skills to contribute to this strategy as a three-down running back who can run, catch, and block effectively.

Haynes demonstrated his skills and impressed by having a good spring, showcasing his ability to compete for touches as a freshman despite the presence of veteran running backs like Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams. His early success indicates that Haynes has the talent and potential to make an impact on the field.

Haynes was highly regarded as a five-star recruit and was ranked as the No. 2 running back in the country according to the 247Sports composite rankings. His impressive size and strength, standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 200 pounds, make him a suitable candidate for an every-down back role.

It's not a secret that Alabama has a tradition of developing talented running backs, and Haynes has the potential to follow in the footsteps of some of those greats. With the departure of Jahmyr Gibbs to the NFL, Alabama is in need of a reliable back, and Haynes is poised to fill that role, making him one of the breakout candidates for the 2023 season.

Ja'Corey Brooks, WR

In what has been nothing short of wide receiver talent factory in Tuscaloosa over the last several years, last season left a lot to be desired for the Alabama football squad. Ja'Corey Brooks hopes to change that this season by having a breakout year.

Ja'Corey Brooks has already shown flashes of his talent and ability to make big plays on the field in the past, most notably in the 2021 Iron Bowl game when he caught the game-tying touchdown with only 27 seconds left in regulation.

Coming off a year where he was able to start every game after the departures of Jameson Williams and John Metchie, Ja'Corey Brooks was able to have a productive season in 2022, where he caught eight touchdowns for 674 yards. The former four-star will look to improve upon that this season, potentially becoming one of the go-to targets in the new Tommy Rees offense that's being instilled.

Caleb Downs, S

Caleb Downs comes into the 2023 season as one of the most promising, gifted players. The five-star was the No.1 player in Georgia and the No. 6 overall player in the country. Even before spring practice began, Downs was already making waves and earning opportunities with the first-team defense. So, maybe it's a bit of a reach to call him a “sneaky” candidate for breakout player, but he will still have to prove himself to Saban and staff when the season starts. New defensive coordinator Kevin Steele surely won't mind this stud, though, as he looks to rebuild what was a somewhat lackluster Alabama defense last season.

Quandarrius Robinson, OLB

Entering his senior season, it could finally be Quandarrius Robinson's time at Alabama. For so long Robinson has had to bide his time, mainly behind the uber-talented Will Anderson Jr., who will be playing for the Houston Texans this fall.

Robinson has been improving each and every season, where he mostly has been playing special teams. This spring has been a massive move in the right direction for him, however, where on A-Day he had a pair of sacks, showing his growth and potential impact at the outside linebacker position. Performances like that, indicate he could be ready to make significant contributions on the field and be a disruptive force as edge rusher for the Crimson Tide.

Tim Smith, DL

Tim Smith, a five-star recruit from the 2020 class and a Florida native, has the potential to have a breakout season for the Alabama football team in 2023. Despite being part of a national championship-winning team as a freshman, Smith has yet to establish himself as a dominant force on the field. However, with the departure of experienced players on the defensive line, Smith now has an opportunity to step into a larger role this season and showcase his abilities to their full potential. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 302 pounds, he possesses the size and physical tools to become a dominating defender. Although Smith has shown few flashes of brilliance, consistency has been a challenge for up to this point. Nevertheless, if he can put everything together and perform at a high level consistently, he has the potential to become a force to be reckoned this year, becoming a game-changer for the Alabama defense in 2023.

Alabama football is group mix of veteran, youth talent

Alabama is never short of talent, and never will be as long as Nick Saban is there. This mix of incoming talent along with some veteran talent will potentially have the Crimson Tide right back in the thick of the College Football Playoff hunt.