Alabama football lost another wide receiver on Thursday as former 5-star recruit Ja'Corey Brooks entered the transfer portal

Alabama football wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks entered his name into the portal, according to 247sports’ Matt Zenitz.

Brooks, who was expected to be a major piece of the Crimson Tide’s passing attack this season, has been sidelined for the majority of the year while dealing with a shoulder injury. In 2022 he ranked third in the SEC in touchdown receptions with eight while hauling in 39 passes for 674 yards.

Brooks caught just three passes for 30 yards for Alabama football this season, with JUCO transfer Malik Benson stepping into a starting role in his absence.

Brooks now joins former Alabama quarterback Tyler Buchner and wide receiver Thaiu Jones-Bell in the transfer portal.

Buchner, who started Alabama football's win against South Florida on September 16, entered the portal as a men's lacrosse player. He was considered one of the top lacrosse recruits in the country while in high school. He hasn't ruled out a return to football, but is expected to explore lacrosse in the immediate future.

Jones-Bell was removed from the Crimson Tide’s roster back in August as he was dealing with an undisclosed medical issue.

The senior has appeared in 12 games across his three seasons catching four passes for 19 yards while also serving a role on special teams. He was originally a part of Alabama’s 2020 class as one of the top wide receivers in the nation.

Alabama football is set to take on top-seeded Michigan in the College Football Playoffs on New Year's Day. The Crimson Tide have won six national championships under coach Nick Saban.