Big college football weekends are always important on the field, but they're also crucial in the recruiting space. That will certainly be the case when No. 4 Alabama takes on No. 2 Georgia in a blockbuster SEC matchup in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 28.

Alabama got a major announcement on Tuesday when it was confirmed that five-star quarterback Keelon Russell will be in Tuscaloosa on a visit for the game, according to Marshall Levinson of Rivals.

“5⭐️ QB and Alabama commit Keelon Russell confirms to @Rivals he will be in attendance for Alabama’s game against Georgia next weekend,” Levenson reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Will be a massive recruiting opportunity for the Tide and a chance to shakeup the CFB landscape this season.”

Russell is the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2025 according to Rivals, and has been verbally committed to Alabama since June. A win for Kalen DeBoer and the Tide against Georgia with Russell in attendance could go a long way in securing Russell's commitment and getting him to shut down his recruiting. Russell also has offers from Ole Miss, Oregon, Florida and others.

An early look at the Alabama-Georgia matchup

The matchup between Alabama and Georgia is tough to call at the moment, with both teams trending in opposite directions after their performances last week.

The Tide are on fire after blowing the doors off of Wisconsin in Madison last weekend, and their offense is really clicking over their last five quarters of action after a slow start against South Florida. Jalen Milroe and the Alabama offense have racked up 70 points in their last five quarters, as the explosive quarterback is doing damage both with his arm and his legs. Alabama has been dealing with the injury bug a bit, but a bye week before the big game should help them get healthy before Georgia comes to town.

The Georgia side has more questions coming off of a nail biting 13-12 win against Kentucky in Lexington that led to them dropping out of the top spot in the AP poll. Now, it's never easy to win on the road in the SEC, but Georgia was very unimpressive on the offensive side of the ball in the win. On top of that, quarterback Carson Beck is dealing with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, which could have impacted his play on Saturday. Kirby Smart's group also has a bye before they take on Alabama.

Right now, this matchup is very difficult to call. More information will be released regarding injuries and other things when game week arrives, but as of now this is feeling like a toss-up top five matchup that will set the tone for the rest of the college football season.