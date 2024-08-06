Alabama football cornerback Domani Jackson had the opportunity to leave the program after Nick Saban retired. The corner chose not to, because of the opportunity to play for the school of his dreams.

“Truthfully, the A doesn’t change,” Jackson said, per AL.com. “It’s still a powerhouse in college football. I just wanted to have a change and reset my college career. I just felt like this was the best opportunity for me.”

Jackson committed to Alabama football while Saban was still coach. He transferred in from USC, during the 2024 offseason. The talented defensive back is happy with his decision, despite Saban's retirement. He's now playing for Kalen DeBoer, who coached at a rival Pac-12 school in Washington.

“I played against them,” Jackson added. “I knew what they were capable of. You could just go down his road as a winning coach. I knew the coaches he was going to bring in were going to be great.”

The cornerback finished the 2023 season for USC with 25 solo tackles. He also recorded three passes defended.

Alabama football 2024 season outlook

Jackson is expected to start this season for a new look Alabama football team. The Crimson Tide have a new head coach in DeBoer, and several new members of staff around him. This also includes new players, like Jackson, who will strive to keep Alabama at the top of the SEC.

Nick Saban coached at the school for more than a decade, bringing in several national championships, as well as conference titles. Saban frequently had the best recruiting classes in the country, year in and year out. DeBoer is tasked with continuing that tradition of excellence.

There's plenty of talent on this year's squad, along with Jackson. Alabama football has a strong returning quarterback in Jalen Milroe, who is expected to lead the team to victory. Milroe finished the 2023 season with 2,834 yards passing and 23 touchdowns. He led Alabama to a College Football Playoff appearance, before losing to Michigan in a semi-final game.

Milroe is one of several Crimson Tide players getting preseason SEC honors. He is third-team all-SEC, per the preseason rankings. Running back Justice Haynes is also on the third team. Offensive lineman Tyler Booker is getting first team honors. There's clearly no shortage of talent in Tuscaloosa. Alabama football fans hope the pieces just come together so the school can have another successful campaign.

The Crimson Tide start their season on August 31, with a meeting against Western Kentucky. A daunting SEC schedule later in the season includes contests with Georgia, Missouri and LSU. The Crimson Tide are picked to finish third in the preseason SEC poll.