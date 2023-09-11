Alabama football was shocked by the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, losing 34-24 on home soil. As you can imagine, Crimson Tide fans weren't happy, but there's never any excuse for racist or homophobic slurs.

As several Longhorns players were dancing on the sidelines taunting the Bama fans, a group of them started verbally abusing the athletes with numerous words that aren't exactly acceptable to use.

Via Longhorns Guy on X:

Just brutal scenes. Doesn't exactly hide the stereotype that people in the South can be racist, either. It will be interesting to see if Alabama football investigates the situation and reprimands the fans. There's just no room for that in any sport.

The mother of Longhorns running back Tre Wisner, Angie Wisner, reacted to the video and was absolutely disgusted by these actions and even said the parents of players had objected thrown at them all night:

“The fact my son down there and they saying go back to the projects really just saddens my heart that as his mother no matter how old he had to listen to that! Love you Son! But the parents went through this all night! Beer cans thrown at us, water bottles, spit! Disgrace.”

Bama was certainly the favorite heading into Saturday's tilt and was ranked No. 3 before the defeat. It was the Longhorns' first win over Alabama football in more than 40 years, hence why the Tide supporters were so heated. Regardless, there is no reason to act in such a manner.

The fans need to get their act together and be respectful.