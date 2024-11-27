Most college football fans thought Alabama football was done after an embarrassing 24-3 loss against Oklahoma on Saturday. That loss was the third of the season for Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide, which most assumed was enough to sink their College Football Playoff hopes.

However, that may not be the case. Alabama slotted in at No. 13 in the Week 14 CFP rankings, just two spots outside of the field. Alabama is out of the SEC Championship picture, so it only has the Iron Bowl against Auburn left on its schedule. If Alabama can win that one and get a little bit of help around the country, it could easily backdoor its way into the playoff.

Fans realized this reality as the rankings were unveiled on Tuesday night, and they weren't happy with the idea that Alabama could still get in.

“3 losses, and a loss to Vanderbilt. They should be ranked out of the top 20,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Another fan posted, “Apparently losing doesn’t matter as long as you are affiliated with the SEC.”

This revelation even has some college football fans wishing they could have the BCS computer system back.

“This is the worst committee I think I've ever seen in the playoff era. This is f*****g embarrassing,” a fan wrote. “Alabama just lost their 3rd game. 2nd game to an unranked team in a BLOWOUT and they drop less spots than BYU when they lost their FIRST game by 3. 🤦‍♂️ Go back to computers. This s**t is getting old.”

Of course, fans are pointing to the two bad losses that Alabama has against Oklahoma and Vanderbilt to go along with a loss to No. 8 Tennessee. Alabama's deep slate of quality wins is what is keeping it in the race at the moment. During the season, Alabama has knocked off Georgia, LSU, South Carolina and Missouri.

Alabama is only still alive in the CFP race because of all of the chaos that took place in Week 13. BYU picked up its second loss while Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Colorado all took their third loss of the season in a barrage of big upsets. Alabama is still likely on the outside looking in if the status quo holds, but another chaotic weekend could put Jalen Milroe and the Tide into the final bracket.