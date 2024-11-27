The college football season is getting down to the very end as teams battle for position in the race to the College Football Playoff. Everyone at the top of the rankings will get one more chance to impress the CFP committee before conference championship weekend. For some, it will be the last chance to make an impression.

A few surprise teams have some damage control to do and would be wise to grab an impressive win in Week 14. Alabama picked up its third loss in a shocking 24-3 rout at the hands of Oklahoma. Ole Miss faltered down in The Swamp, losing 24-17 to Florida for its third loss. Deion Sanders and Colorado saw their conference title hopes take a massive hit as Kansas ran all over them 37-21. Indiana was humbled on the road against Ohio State.

As a result, Georgia has secured its spot in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game, and Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State are in control in a wild Big 12 with just one week to play.

Here are the selection committee's full rankings ahead of Week 14.

Oregon (11-0) Ohio State (10-1) Texas (10-1) Penn State (10-1) Notre Dame (10-1) Miami (FL) (10-1) Georgia (9-2) Tennessee (9-2) SMU (10-1) Indiana (10-1) Boise State (10-1) Clemson (9-2) Alabama (8-3) Ole Miss (8-3) South Carolina (8-3) Arizona State (9-2) Tulane (9-2) Iowa State (9-2) BYU (9-2) Texas A&M (8-3) Missouri (8-3) UNLV (9-2) Illinois (8-3) Kansas State (8-3) Colorado (8-3)

This story will be updated