One of the main draws to a recruit joining Alabama football is the chance to play under seven-time national championship-winning head coach Nick Saban. However, as Saban, 71, continues to age, questions about when he'll potentially be retiring continue to pop up. It's something that prospective Crimson Tide players will likely ask- and rivals attempt to exploit to their advantage- during the recruiting process.

One of Alabama football's top recruits in the 2025 class, 5-star wide receiver Ryan Williams, was asked if Saban mentioned his retirement at all during his own recruiting process. Williams revealed what Saban said to him about retiring- and it is pretty epic, per 247 Sports.

Here is what Ryan Williams, the No. 1 receiver in the Class of 2025, told @BudElliott3 about what Alabama HC Nick Saban said about retiring. 😂@Bama_247 | @Ryanwms1 pic.twitter.com/7lNMjAmsWD — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 23, 2023

“We've talked about that, of course. But he said he's going to be coaching until he croaks over.”

What a response from Saban! Coach until he croaks over. Clearly, the Alabama Crimson Tide coach is saying that half in jest, but there's certainly every reason to believe that he isn't walking away from college football anytime soon.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Saban has addressed retirement in interviews, most recently telling ESPN's Stephen A. Smith in March that he doesn't want to get to the point where his age will affect the program negatively.

When will that be? Back in August of 2022, Saban told ESPN that he plans to be coaching Alabama football in 2030 when his contract expires. He'll be 78 then.

Plus, Saban has all the motivation he needs to keep on coaching the Tide, who have had to listen as the back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs are anointed the new dynasty of college football.

Saban will surely have something to say about that. So, while he likely isn't- we think- going to coach until he croaks, he also isn't going to be retiring anytime soon either.