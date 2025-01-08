Recently, the 2024 Alabama football season came to a merciful end with a loss in the ReliaQuest Bowl vs the Michigan Wolverines. The loss was a fitting end to a season filled with frustration for the Crimson Tide, and fully justified the college football playoff committee's decision to leave them out of the big dance.

It's been an eventful week or so since the campaign ended, as Jalen Milroe has announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft and the transfer portal has been as busy as ever, with players both exiting and entering the Alabama program.

However, recently the team got some good news regarding one of its elite wide receivers, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“Alabama receiver Germie Bernard, who led the team in catches in 2024, will return to the Crimson Tide in 2025, he told ESPN,” reported Thamel on X, formerly Twitter. “Bernard is a Washington transfer who came over with Kalen DeBoer. He finished the year with 50 catches, 794 yards and two touchdowns.”

With Thamel paired up alongside what figures to be an even more impressive Ryan Williams in his second year, Alabama figures to have one of the better wide receiver rooms in the country in 2025.

Can the Tide get back on track?

The Class of 2025 at Alabama will be the first graduating class in quite some time that spent all four of their years in Tuscaloosa without witnessing a national championship.

Alabama football's last trophy came in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, when DeVonta Smith won the Heisman Trophy and torched Ohio State in the championship game.

However, it's been a sharp decline over the last few years for Alabama, who lost to Michigan on both the first and last day of 2024, with head coach Nick Saban retiring in between.

There was plenty of optimism about Kalen DeBoer, who was fresh off his own appearance in the national championship game at Washington, but overall, the first year didn't exactly go according to plan for DeBoer and his staff.

Alabama didn't reach double digit wins on the campaign, and the team was mired in inconsistency on both ends of the ball.

The hope is that more stability and a clearer since of direction will be in place during DeBoer's second year in Tuscaloosa.