For the first time since 2016, Alabama football is unsure who its starting quarterback will be for the season opener. A trio of inexperienced players are battling it out to be the Crimson Tide's QB1, though no one has stuck out.

With just over a week until their first game, Alabama football is still sorting through the data on Tyler Buchner, Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson. Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner says there is not much that separates the three but it’s been fun for the Alabama defense to watch.

“The quarterback battle is very challenging but everybody's good, literally,” Turner said, via Joe Gaither. “With the scrimmages, from what I see and during the preseason and stuff like that, it's iron sharpens iron everyday. So it's very unique to see.”

Buchner transferred from Notre Dame in the offseason and despite that, both Milroe and Simpson stayed after seeing limited playing time in 2022. Milroe was the primary backup and tossed 31 passes in eight games. Simpson only threw five passes.

The Crimson Tide has had some notable quarterbacks lately, four of whom are starting QBs in the NFL. Bryce Young, Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts all started for Alabama football in the last five seasons and have had success as pros.

Perhaps none of the three quarterbacks currently on the Alabama roster are fit for the pros. One or multiple of them have to step up soon though and become a leader for the Crimson Tide before the regular season begins.