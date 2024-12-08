On Sunday afternoon, the final edition of the college football playoff rankings were released, and ultimately, it was SMU edging out Alabama football for the final slot despite their loss in the ACC Championship on Saturday evening. Fans had been speculating for the last week that that prized final spot would come down to those two programs, and it appears that SMU's valiant comeback effort vs Clemson was just enough to convince the committee to let them in.

Still, that understandably wasn't adequate logic for many on X, formerly Twitter.

“Strength of schedule and quality wins are no longer factors. The committee doesn't have to tell us,” wrote one user. “It just showed us. Design your schedules accordingly, college football administrators. Sucks for fans.”

“Alabama needs to cancel all their matchups with notre dame, ohio state, wisconsin etc. clearly strength of schedule means nothing anymore,” wrote another.

It's unclear which matchups with Ohio State and Notre Dame that user was referring to, as Alabama hasn't scheduled either of those teams in the last several years. Alabama did take on Wisconsin on the road this year, which was a nice victory, but likely not impressive enough to offset their three ugly losses in conference play.

Overall, controversy was going to ensue regardless of what the committee decided on Sunday. If SMU was snubbed, it would have been a repeat of the outrage that occurred last year, in which Alabama snuck in over an undefeated Florida State team and promptly lost to Michigan.

Alabama's rejection from the big dance raises questions about strength of schedule and out of conference matchups going forward.

In any case, the first round of college football playoff action is slated to get underway next weekend with games that will take place from home college stadiums.