EA Sports College Football 25 has made it even easier for fans to connect with the game of college football, and the game released some big news on Wednesday. Ahead of Week 6, CFB 25 released their first ratings update of the season to adjust some players up or down based on the first part of the year.

One of the most stunning revelations that fans quickly realized in the new update is that Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams, who was boosted to an 82 overall, is still rated lower than Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who was dropped to an 84 overall, per Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

Fans were stunned by this, as the 17-year old Williams has become a superstar for the Crimson Tide after his monster game and incredible game-winning touchdown against Georgia. On the other hand, Uiagalelei is at risk of being benched after a brutal 1-4 start to the year in Tallahassee.

“I get being conservative with upgrades/downgrades early in the year,” one fan commented on X, formerly Twitter. “BUT AINT NO WAY RYAN WILLIAMS IS AN 82. I'm not sure there are 5 better WRs at any age in CFB right now.” Another added, “IN WHAT REALM IS DJ UIAGALELEI A HIGHER RANKED PLAYER THAN RYAN WILLIAMS”.

Notable risers and fallers in CFB 25 ratings update

There were a few notable risers and fallers in the latest CFB 25 ratings update, starting with Colorado superstar Travis Hunter. The two-way star bumped up two spots to a 97 overall, tying him with Michigan's Will Johnson for the highest-rated player in the game.

South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart was one of the biggest risers, as the true freshman phenom jumped up nine spots to an 87 overall after starting the season on fire and showing flashes of a game-wrecking pass rusher already in his young career. His counterpart, Kyle Kennard, also moved up to an 87 overall.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty nearly caught Hunter and Johnson for the top spot, but settled in at a 96 overall after a first four games that have made him a true Heisman Trophy contender. Jeanty is rushing for over 200 yards per game on more than 10 yards per carry so far this year with 13 touchdowns.

On the flip side, a pair of notable quarterbacks other than Uiagalelei have seen their ratings take a hit. Kansas QB Jalon Daniels is down to an 88 overall after starting the season with a 90 overall rating. Daniels has struggled this year with five touchdown passes and eight interceptions during the Jayhawks' 1-4 start.

SMU quarterback Preston Stone is also down to an 84 from an 87 after he was benched for Kevin Jennings (who is up to an 84 himself). The Mustangs are playing some good football at 4-1, but Stone has been on the sidelines for most of it.