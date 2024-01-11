Alabama football will never be the same.

There is no bigger college football news at the moment than the sudden retirement of Nick Saban as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Saban will always be remembered by Alabama football outsiders mostly for being the mastermind of one of the most dominant programs in the history of the sport.

For those who have worked with and played under Saban, he's more than just a great football mind. A former and a current Alabama player in Greg McElroy and Terrion Arnold are among those who have given classy messages for Saban upon his retirement.

Alabama football players pay respect to Nick Saban

McElroy, who is now a long-time college football analyst at ESPN, played for Saban before. He was a quarterback for the Crimson Tide from 2007 to 2011 and also won a national title with Alabama football in 2010.

— Greg McElroy (@GregMcElroy) January 10, 2024

“The waves of your influence will be felt for years to come. You’ve poured so much of yourself into so many of us, now it’s time to take care of you and most importantly Mrs. Terry. Thank you for all you have done for me coach! #Lank,” posted Terrion via hix X (formerly Twitter) account.

Arnold will definitely miss being coached by Saban. But at least he got the honor of being one of the last players handled by Saban in Tuscaloosa. In the 2023 college football season, the cornerback earned First-team All-American selections and a First-Team All-SEC nod for his impressive play on the field as part of the Crimson Tide's stout stop unit.