Alabama football will meet up with Auburn in what should be another memorable rivalry matchup. The chatter between the two revered programs has already started heating up early in the week.

The first shots have evidently been fired from the Tigers’ corner. Freshman linebacker Demarcus Riddick made a bold prediction that he would never lose to the Crimson Tide in his Auburn career, and he also downplayed the matchup against freshman pass catcher Ryan Williams.

As Alabama got wind of the comments from Riddick, it was Jalen Milroe to send back some verbal haymakers of his own.

“I don't even know who that is,” Milroe said, per Matt Stahl of AL.com.

With Auburn entering as the true underdog for this clash, looking for any tactical advantage they can get before kickoff, Alabama is keeping the focus on football.

Expect a tough atmosphere for Alabama and Auburn

Alabama is coming off a tough loss against Oklahoma where the Tide played arguably their sloppiest game of football this season. Auburn, on the other hand, earned a huge four-overtime victory against Texas A&M.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. The Iron Bowl will be aired on ABC.