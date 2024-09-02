The Alabama football program had an excellent first game under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, defeating the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 63-0 on Saturday. DeBoer's program clicked in all three phases of the game, and next up is a Week 2 matchup in Tampa against the USF Bulls. Stud left tackle Kadyn Proctor missed the season opener due to a shoulder injury sustained during warmups before the game. Yet, the Crimson Tide shouldn't be too worried: Proctor is considered week-to-week and should be back sooner rather than later, according to a report from 247sports' Matt Zenitz on X, formerly Twitter.

That news should be encouraging to Alabama football fans and analysts alike, as Proctor is one of the best left tackles in the country. He had a strong freshman campaign for the Crimson Tide last season before briefly transferring back home to the Iowa Hawkeyes. However, he returned to Tuscaloosa shortly after leaving, placing his faith in DeBoer and the new coaching staff. If Alabama is going to make an impact in the former Washington Huskies' head coach initial campaign, then having all of their stars at full health is paramount.

Kadyn Proctor, Kalen DeBoer hope to lead Alabama football to strong season

Saturday's result was hopefully just the first of many successful outcomes for the Alabama football program under DeBoer. The USF game might be a tough one, as the Bulls have improved a lot. Still, the matchup is at home in front of the Crimson Tide faithful, so a victory is likely. A matchup away against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium might be a tough one, but Alabama should be favored in that one as well.

In his first SEC game, however, DeBoer will face a major test: hosting the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium. In a potential SEC title matchup preview, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is sure to have his program ready to enter one of college football's toughest environments. Especially against his former employer. Fans from all around the country will tune into that tilt, and legendary former Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban will surely be watching as well.

Having Proctor back for that matchup will be pivotal. Saturday's game showed just how good Alabama still is when they are firing on all cylinders. Quarterback Jalen Milroe kicked off his second season as the starting signal caller with a five-touchdown performance against the Hilltoppers. He will likely show out against USF and Wisconsin as well. But if he is going to be at his best against Georgia, he'll need Proctor protecting his blindside. Based on Monday's reports, Proctor should be right back at left tackle for the Crimson Tide on September 28th.