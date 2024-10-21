The Alabama football team lost its second game of the year, this time against Tennessee on the road in a tough SEC battle. The Volunteers won 24-17 against Alabama has now lost a pair of SEC games, with the other coming against Vanderbilt.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, who entered the season with lofty expectations, has been a bit of a disappointment thus far. Through the first seven games of the season, Milroe has thrown for 1,722 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions but added 11 rushing scores for the Crimson Tide.

In the loss to Tennessee, Milroe went just 25-of-45 for 239 yards with one touchdown and a pair of interceptions.

However, Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer shut down any Milroe injury narrative, per Nick Kelly of AL.com.

“There’s nothing that is going to be holding him back from being able to go out there,” DeBoer said.

DeBoer did mention that everyone playing lots of snaps is dealing with some sort of issues at this point in the season.

Nonetheless, Alabama doesn't have much time to sit around sulking with another difficult matchup coming up in Week 9. The Crimson Tide face Missouri in Tuscaloosa before a much-needed Week 10 bye.

As far as Milroe's recent play goes, he has thrown an interception in each of the last four games and has thrown just one touchdown in each of the last three. He began the year with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions through the first three games combined, so it has been a strange turn of events for the Alabama signal-caller.

Despite all of that, DeBoer insists there is nothing to be worried about on the Milroe injury front. After the bye, Alabama faces LSU before an easier stretch to end with games against Mercer, Oklahoma and Auburn, so the next few weeks could decide Alabama's playoff standing.