Lane Kiffin had a strong response for doubters of Nick Saban’s coaching staff after the Alabama Football head coach signed the No. 1 recruiting class in 2023.

“The [GOAT] just signed the #1 Recruiting class with no coordinators!! Relax [Alabama Football],” Kiffin tweeted on Monday.

The tweet came as a response to a college football podcast that criticized Saban and the program for adding Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele to the coaching staff, rather than Joe Brady, Kliff Kingsbury or Jeremy Pruitt.

The school hired Rees as the program’s new offensive coordinator on Feb. 3; Steele joined as the team’s defensive coordinator for his third stint with Alabama on Feb. 6.

Brady remained as the Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach, while Kingsbury remains looking for his next opportunity after being fired by the Arizona Cardinals.

“Alabama fans dreamed of an offseason of Joe Brady/Kliff Kingsbury and Jeremy Pruitt. What they got: Tommy Rees & Kevin Steele. Will it work? We’ll see,” the Unnecessary Roughness podcast wrote on Twitter.

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide finished in the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings for 2023, the site announced last week. It is the tenth time Saban has earned the honor since 2011. Alabama Football also boasts the third-best class ever with a score of 327.68, just behind Texas A&M in 2022 and Alabama itself in 2021, per 247.

The group is headlined by a record nine five-star recruits: edge rusher Keon Keeley, safety Caleb Downs, offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, defensive lineman James Smith, edge rushers Qua Russaw and Yhonzae Pierre, running back Justice Haynes, wide receiver Jalen Hale and cornerback Desmond Ricks.

“We’re obviously very pleased with the class we’re able to attract, got a good bunch of players, but I think what I liked about this group the most is it seems like they have really good character,” Nick Saban said about the Alabama Crimson Tide’s new adds after the Early Signing Period. “I feel like the kind of guys that we were able to attract are the right kind of guys and we’re excited about the class.”

Clearly, Lane Kiffin feels the same way.