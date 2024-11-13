Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer got honest on the Crimson Tide's upcoming game against Mercer. The No. 10 ranked team in the country will take on the FCS school after its massive win at LSU. Star quarterback Jalen Milroe had a phenomenal game in Death Valley, rushing for 185 yards and four touchdowns. While Mercer seems to be a big step down from LSU, DeBoer isn't taking Saturday's opponent lightly. The Crimson Tide coach highlighted his team's respect for the Bears to Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.

“1-0. F, C, B, S, all those letters don't mean a thing. Those kids play hard and are coached by excellent coaches that could coach anywhere.”

Alabama football has zero margin for error if it wants to make the CFP

DeBoer's statement emphasizes the need for his team to stay focused no matter the opponent. Alabama football has only three games left against Mercer, Oklahoma, and Auburn. Based on its current ranking, the Crimson Tide cannot afford another loss without risking getting passed by teams like Georgia, SMU, or Texas A&M. It's also important to note that Mercer is a respectable team. The Bears are 9-1 and currently the No. 7 ranked team in the FCS.

There have been many famous upsets involving teams from this subdivision over ranked FBS teams, such as Appalachian State taking down then-No. 7 Michigan in 2007. Any loss, or even a bad showing, could push Alabama football down the rankings. And with no more ranked FBS opponents on its schedule, the Crimson Tide's chances of getting another quality win are very low.

Despite these concerns in Tuscaloosa, things are starting to look up for DeBoer and company. Alabama is coming off two straight dominant wins over ranked opponents. Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide offense have looked dominant since their tough loss to Tennessee. The senior now has the fifth-best QBR in the country and is already setting career highs in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

Overall, the bad news is that the Crimson Tide have very little room to impress the College Football Playoff Selection Committee over these next three games. But the good news is that Alabama football does look like it controls its own destiny, at least for now.