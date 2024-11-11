The Alabama football team is coming off a statement victory over LSU in Week 11. Head coach Kalen DeBoer's squad rolled into Baton Rouge and slapped a 42-13 win on the Tigers. During the game, there were a few notable performances from key members of the Crimson Tide.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe made it a record-breaking day, as he completed 12-of-18 passes for 109 yards, but what he produced on the ground was more remarkable. The junior Heisman candidate continued making his case known to the committee, as he recorded 185 yards on 12 carries for four touchdowns. Following the game, his 16th rushing touchdown of the season put him first in a single season in program history, per Nick Kelly of AL.com.

Linebacker Jihaad Campbell was named co-defensive player of the week, and guard Tyler Booker was named as co-offensive lineman of the week.

Campbell was an unstoppable force throughout the victory, as he posted 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Booker made 10 knockdown blocks and protected Milroe and the fluid Alabama rushing attack, as it went off for 311 combined rushing yards to LSU's 104.

Alabama football's Jalen Milroe delivers legacy outing in Week 11

Milroe put together his second consecutive 50-plus yard rushing game against a fiery LSU defense, and he was named the SEC co-offensive player of the week.

No. 11 Alabama will continue its quest for a national title, as they were seeded ninth in this week's College Football Playoff bracket.

The defense is getting stronger each game, and that will only open up more opportunities for Milroe to scold opposing defenses with his speed and throw accuracy. The Crimson Tide face Mercer, Oklahoma and Auburn to round out their regular season. All appear to be hugely favorable games at the moment, but the team knows that now is certainly not the time to let up, as everything could change in a heartbeat.