The Michigan football program is currently under investigation by the NCAA for sign stealing, and many college football coaches across the country have been asked about the situation. Two of the latest coaches to share their thoughts are Alabama football's Nick Saban and LSU football's Brian Kelly. Both Kelly and Saban have a similar stance to a lot of other college coaches. The Crimson Tide and Tigers head coaches are in favor of helmet technology.

“I do think the helmet communicator is a real positive for the game,” Nick Saban said, according to an article from 247 Sports. “You can't steal signs or do any of this stuff if you don't have a helmet communicator. I think it would be a good thing. It's worked out well in the NFL. I also think it's good to have one guy on defense where you can tell that guy what the call is, and not have to go through all the signaling process.”

Coaches all of the country have advocated for this technology, and we are hearing about it now more than ever. Kelly agrees with Saban.

“I think it's absolutely silly that we don't have 'em,” Brian Kelly said during the SEC's weekly teleconference. “I don't know what the issue has been. I don't know why we've been slow in getting to it. I've been a proponent of it in our SEC meetings. It seems to have not gotten the traction, for some reason. I don't know why, to be honest with you. We have all these boards and signs and curtains. It's actually quite silly. Somebody's gonna have to explain to me why we haven't gotten to that level.”

It's unclear what the results of this investigation will bring, but it wouldn't be surprising to see some rules changes made because to it. Saban and Kelly seem to be hoping for that to be the case.