Alabama football has a quarterback competition going on this offseason and it's going to be a tough decision for head coach Nick Saban. Ty Simpson, Tyler Buchner and Jalen Milroe are battling it out to be the Crimson Tide's starting QB. While there hasn't been any word from the coaching staff, there appears to be a favorite emerging, according to betonline.ag.

Ty Simpson has the best odds at +105, but Buchner isn't far behind sitting at +140. The odds have Milroe a bit behind of the competition as his odds are set at +300.

SEC Media Days were last week and Saban was obviously asked about the competition. He didn't give any word as to who was in the lead, but he did compare the situation to waiting for his grandmother's carrot cake to finish baking, according to a tweet from Ken Capps.

“I think we got to let this sort of develop and make sure we let the cake bake until somebody separates themselves,” Saban said. “All the players are working hard. They all have a good attitude. They're all competing well.”

The cake is still in the process of baking, but perhaps Simpson is cooking so much that it's almost done. Knowing Saban, however, we likely won't know who the guy will be for Alabama for awhile.

The thing with Alabama football is that no matter who they end up having at quarterback, that player usually ends up being one of the best quarterbacks in the country. That's just how that Crimson Tide offense operates. It might be a bit longer before we know who the guy is for Alabama, but don't be surprised if whoever it is ends up in the Heisman conversation at the end of the season.