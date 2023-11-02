While on the Pat McAfee Show, Alabama football's Nick Saban was sporting an eye injury, which appears to be a busted blood vessel.

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban made his usual Thursday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, but something looked different about the seven-time national champion. Saban appeared to have something wrong with his eye, which was pointed out by McAfee and fellow co-host AJ Hawk. Saban said that he was “totally baffled” by his eye, seemingly having no idea what happened to it, per Charlie Potter of BamaOnline.

“I don't know what happened to the eye. It doesn't hurt. I'm totally baffled on what happened to the eye.”

Saban said that his eye “doesn't hurt”, which is certainly good to hear, given the scary-looking nature of the eye injury. As Potter noted, it seems to be a busted blood vessel in his eye, though it's not clear exactly how it happened.

Saban, 72, has managed to stay in good health- and here's hoping things stay that way. Given that he's not in any pain, this eye injury seems to be of minimal concern and certainly doesn't seem like anything that would force Saban off the sidelines.

Alabama, who checked in at number 8 in the first College Football Playoff rankings that dropped this Tuesday, has a huge SEC clash on the schedule this week against the no. 14 LSU Tigers.

A few Alabama football players spoke about how this game against LSU, who essentially ended the Tide's College Football Playoff hopes last year with a win last November, is personal.

A huge game that could decide the Tide's playoff hopes against a tough SEC opponent? Nick Saban wouldn't miss that for the world, even with a busted blood vessel in his eye.