Ahead of their game against No. 13 LSU football, it’s time to release our No. 8 Alabama football Week 10 predictions.

Alabama football's Week 10 will be one of the biggest games of the entire weekend when they host the LSU Tigers. While Brian Kelly's Tigers have already suffered two losses, Nick Saban's Crimson Tide is still holding the single loss they suffered against Texas earlier in the season. Each have only one conference loss. So how might this game affect the SEC? That's just one of the storylines on Saturday.

This is a pivotal game for the No. 8 Crimson Tide football team who are still holding out hope for getting into the playoff and competing for a national championship. They still have a realistic shot with only one loss and a lead in the SEC West, the chance to play for the conference championship. But No. 13 LSU is now standing in their way, making it Alabama's toughest game since Texas.

From 2011 to 2018, this was a lopsided matchup that started in the BCS Title Game, where Alabama bested LSU football. From 2019 to the present, it's been even, with the Tigers pulling out a 32-31 win in overtime in last year's game thanks to a Jayden Daniels 25-yard touchdown run, followed by a Mason Taylor 2-point conversion.

For Kelly and LSU, this will be about pride and staying alive in the SEC West hunt and hoping to avoid a third loss. For Saban and Alabama, it's about staying alive in the CFP hunt and avoiding another loss that would keep them out for the second consecutive year. So, let's get into some Alabama football Week 10 predictions.

Alabama football's defense gives up three touchdowns to Jayden Daniels

The battle to keep an eye on during Saturday's contest is LSU's Jayden Daniels against the Alabama secondary. We saw what Tennessee's Joe Milton did to them for a half a couple weeks ago, where the Volunteers were able to go up 20-7 at the half. Daniels is a much more accurate and overall dynamic quarterback than Milton. He made some pivotal plays in last year's game, but more so with his legs. It's not that he may not do that this year, but he's going to continue to prove why he should be up for the Heisman in this game.

Jalen Milroe, likewise, throws for three touchdowns against LSU football

We're bound to see a bit of a shootout in this game. This is always a big game in the SEC, where it hardly disappoints. We could be seeing another back and forth game, perhaps similar to that of Alabama/Tennessee from last year.

We know that Milroe is typically at his best when he's moving and throwing the deep ball, which doesn't bode well for a terrible LSU secondary and defense that's averaging giving up 250 yards passing per game and 28.9 points per game, according to Team Rankings.

Alabama football rushes for over 200 yards

LSU's defense is also giving up 155.6 rushing yards a game, while the Crimson Tide is averaging 147.1. They were able to put up 138 rushing yards against a tough Tennessee defensive front two weeks ago. But LSU can't stop anyone through the air or on the ground. Don't be surprised to see Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams eating up chunks of grass.

Alabama beats LSU to stay in first place in the SEC, keeping CFP hopes alive

We could very well see an offensive onslaught in this game, and by far one of Alabama's best offensive performances of the year. Daniels will do all he can to keep LSU in this, but the Crimson Tide is going to make him earn every throw and run he attempts all day. Look for him to make at least one mistake late in the game that swings the game back in favor of Alabama to give them a close win.