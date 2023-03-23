It sounded like a shot when the words came out of Nick Saban’s mouth. But the Alabama head coach denied that his remarks about the recent arrest of freshman defensive back Tony Freeman had anything to do with the controversies faced by the Alabama basketball team.

Saban addressed the media earlier this week prior to the start of spring practice that “there’s no such thing as being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” when discussing Freeman’s situation. Those words were similar to the ones used by Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats regarding Crimson Tide basketball star Brandon Miller.

Oats was criticized heavily after saying Feb. 21 that Miller was in the “wrong spot at the wrong time” on Jan. 15, when he was at the scene of the Tuscaloosa shooting death of Birmingham resident Jamea Harris.

Saban said he was unaware of Oats’ remarks, and said he doesn’t pay attention to press conferences delivered by other coaches.

“There’s nothing to clarify,” Saban said at Alabama’s Thursday Pro Day session. “I don’t watch basketball coaches’ press conferences. I haven’t watched basketball coaches’ press conferences in … how many years have I been coaching? You know? Never watched one. Never listened to what other people say.

“That was strictly about our program and what we do. It had nothing to do with anybody else. I don’t make any comments about anybody else. We hope the basketball team does really, really well.”

Nick Saban met with Oats on Wednesday, presumably to wish the coach and the Alabama basketball team well prior to its Sweet 16 game with San Diego State.