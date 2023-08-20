The Alabama football program has a quarterback battle going on between Jalen Milroe, Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson, and head coach Nick Saban commented on all three of their performances in the final scrimmage of fall camp in 2023.

“They all got to play,” Nick Saban said, via Stacey Blackwood of Roll Tide Wire. “They all took snaps. They all completed some passes. They all made some throws that weren't as good as they should have been. And they all got sacked. That's what I saw.”

Clearly, Saban was not overwhelmed with positivity from any of their performances. There does not seem to be a big favorite between Jalen Milroe, Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson. Saban also spoke about Dylan Lonergan, who is not expected to start at quarterback, but got first team reps.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“[Lonergan's] done really well,” Saban said, via Austin Hannon of BamaCentral. “He's shows great ability, great potential. I think that the thing that he needs is experience. … That's how you want to learn and progress, so he's a talented guy and certainly a guy that we want to continue to try to develop but he's done a nice job so far in camp.”

Although Dylan Lonergan will likely not factor into the starting job this season, it is encouraging that Saban gave some positive comments about his development. He could be a long-term piece for the Alabama football program.

It will be interesting to see who is named as the starter for Alabama ahead of the team's season opener against Middle Tennessee.