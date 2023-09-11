The Alabama football team suffered a tough loss to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, putting question marks on the state of this year's program. The Longhorns scored 21 fourth-quarter points to get the win and give Nick Saban's team the loss, and there is plenty to discuss with the Crimson Tide, most notably the quarterback situation.

Jalen Milroe went just 14-of-27 for 255 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. After Milroe was named the QB1 following a long battle with Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner, there is a chance Buchner becomes the starter at some point, especially if Milroe doesn't improve. Saban's latest comments about Buchner could be worth something (h/t Tony Tsoukalas of Rivals).

‘Nick Saban when asked about Alabama backup QB Tyler Buchner: “He's done well in practice, so we feel really good about how he's continued to improve and develop and gain confidence in what he is doing.”‘

Buchner practicing well could make it more difficult for Saban to make a decision, although having a game against South Florida in Week 3 gives Milroe a perfect opportunity to get back on the right foot. In Week.1 against Middle Tennessee State, Milroe went 13-of-18 for 194 yards with three scores, and Buchner made a brief appearance but threw just five passes in the blowout victory.

The Alabama football team is clearly suffering withdrawals after seeing Bryce Young go to the NFL, and it's only a matter of time before Saban considers making a switch at the position, especially with SEC play kicking off on September 23 against Ole Miss.