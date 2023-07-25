Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is working to adjust his dynasty to accommodate the new NIL changes to a rapidly changing college football landscape, and trying to get revenge over the Georgia Bulldogs in the process.

Saban appeared on ESPN's Get Up on Monday, and was asked about what he is doing at Alabama to create a positive environment for the team and the players amid the new rules.

“Well I think that the most important thing right now is it is what it is,” Nick Saban said on the show. “We have to adapt to it and try to make our programs create more value for players so that they’re going to benefit in personal development and developing a career off the field and developing a career on the field so that they’re going to create value for their future, which is why we all went to college and why you still go to college.”

The 7-time national championship winning coach has always focused on putting his players first, and developing them as young men and athletes. He wants to work with the NIL angles to ensure his guys are taken care of and are put in a situation to be successful.

“I know we have some things involved now that didn’t used to be involved, but I think we have to adapt to those things and try to make it work so that we can continue to challenge young people to be the best that they can be.”

Saban will have his work cut out for him in 2023, with his former Heisman trophy winning QB Bryce Young headed off to the NFL. The race for the starting QB still hasn't been settled with a little over a month remaining before the season, but betting odds have Ty Simpson has a slight favorite to win the job.