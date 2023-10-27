Alabama football head coach Nick Saban hopes their fans crank up the noise for their upcoming game against LSU football. Saban thought Alabama's fans were their X-factor in their 34-20 win over No. 17 Tennessee football last week.

With that in mind, Nick Saban is optimistic their rabid fan base will deliver the goods again on Saturday, per Tusacloosa News' Nick Kelly.

“Our fans had a huge impact on the Tennessee game. A huge impact. (Tennessee) couldn't operate offensively like they wanted to. It slowed them down. They couldn't go fast, it took them out of their rhythm,” Nick Saban said on Thursday.

“That kind of energy and enthusiasm affects our players, but it also affects the other team. I think we're going to need the same kind of stadium next week. I just want everybody to know how much our players, our staff, and myself appreciate all that energy and enthusiasm,” Saban added.

“That was a special win for us, it was a great comeback and an exciting game. But the fans had a lot to do with the energy in the stadium,” Nick Saban concluded.

Never seen Nick Saban do this before. Went all the way to student section to thank the crowd. pic.twitter.com/QwOkVrwLaB — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 21, 2023

Without a doubt, Alabama football fans have been a huge factor in their resurgence. They got off to an uncharacteristic 1-1 start after losing 34-24 to Steve Sarkisian and Texas football on September 9. That was Nick Saban's first double-digit loss in a home opener in 20 years. The last time that happened was during Saban's days calling the shots at LSU football.

Since that brutal Week 2 loss, Nick Saban and Co. have won six in a row. Although Saban and LSU football's Brian Kelly are on the same page regarding NFL-style radio helmets, the two coaches will pull out all the stops to earn another victory on Saturday.