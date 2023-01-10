By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Analyst David Pollack made a bold Georgia football claim after the Bulldogs’ dominant National Championship victory over TCU. However, his claim was destined to catch the attention of Alabama football head coach Nick Saban, per Not Nate Oats on Twitter.

David Pollack has no idea what he’s just done pic.twitter.com/2pbpJRlJmH — Not Nate Oats (@NateFauxts) January 10, 2023

“Georgia obviously, the past couple seasons now… they’ve taken hold of college football,” Pollack said.

His comments would be one thing if Nick Saban wasn’t sitting directly next to him. But the Alabama head coach sent him a look that should instill fear into the college football world.

In the end, it is difficult to refute the notion that Georgia is college football’s best team right now. The Bulldogs defeated Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide last year and never looked back. They enjoyed a perfect 2022 regular season and went on to defeat Ohio State and TCU in the College Football Playoff.

Meanwhile, Alabama missed the playoff altogether after losing 2 games during the season.

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart dropped an honest take on the Bulldogs following their National Championship win.

“If the team last year played this year’s team, last year’s team probably had more talent on it,” Smart said, “but this year’s team was different. They just had this eye of the tiger; they weren’t going to lose.”

However, Nick Saban is going to do everything in his power to rebuild the Alabama football program. Alabama prides themselves on winning championships. It will be interesting to see how they ultimately fare next season following back-to-back Georgia National Championship victories.