Nick Saban’s surprising admission on ‘non-safety’ call from Alabama’s win over Texas

Alabama narrowly escaped with a win over the Longhorns in Texas. However, one controversial play had the potential to drastically change the result of the game. This non-safety play drew criticism from people all over the college football world. Alabama head coach Nick Saban recently addressed the call, per Charlie Potter.

“It never got explained really well. Maybe it just got announced wrong that it was roughing the passer with targeting. They can review targeting but not roughing the passer.”

Upon first glance, many felt as if it was indeed a safety. As Nick Saban said, the ruling was not explained well. There is a major difference between targeting and roughing the passer. In the end, the play was not ruled as a safety and Alabama went on to win by a final score of 20-19. The referees ultimately ruled targeting on the play. But they changed the final call to an incomplete pass after review.

The Longhorns very well may have shocked the NCAA world and upset Alabama had the call gone the other way.

The Crimson Tide committed 15 penalties in the game. That is the most penalties an Alabama football team has committed since Nick Saban took over head coaching duties. But people still felt as if the referees missed a number of calls.

But the Crimson Tide were led by Bryce Young in the final minute of regulation. Bryce Young’s heroics helped Alabama earn a dramatic victory. Everyone will continue to share their opinions on the non-safety call. However, the fact is that Alabama football still won despite a lackluster performance for their high standards.