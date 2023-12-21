Alabama football's offensive lineman, Elijah Pritchett, was arrested for an alleged NSFW reason.

Alabama football is preparing for its College Football Playoff game against the Michigan Wolverines. However, the Crimson Tide hit a speed bump just days before the matchup. In the midst of chasing another championship, offensive lineman, Elijah Pritchett was recently arrested.

The redshirt freshman was arrested on Wednesday night and was charged for allegedly “knowingly passing on a sexually transmitted disease,” according to Stephen Dethrage of Tuscaloosa Thread.

“Pritchett, 19, was charged under AL Code § 22-11A-21, which classifies the knowing transmission of a sexually transmitted disease as a Class C misdemeanor. He was released on a $500 bond later Wednesday. Because of the nature of the charge and the legal protections around medical information, few details about the arrest are likely to be made public.”

Considering he was released on bond suggests Pritchett is is home and handling this situation as privately as possible. With Alabama football's offensive lineman only receiving a Class C misdemeanor, Elijah Pritchett will likely move on from this alleged situation rather quickly.

Elijah Pritchett has played a valuable role for Alabama football this season. Considering how young he is, Pritchett has mainly subbed in and out of games throughout the 2023 season. He's also played some time on special teams as well.

Pritchett originally opted to enter the transfer portal this offseason as well. However, he quickly changed his mind to remain with the Crimson Tide. He's due to compete for the starting left tackle position in the 2024 season.

As of now, it is unclear if Pritchett will be available for upcoming game against Michigan. However, Alabama football is one of the most stacked rosters in the nation. So, Nick Saban will have a replacement ready to go if necessary.