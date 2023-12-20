Alabama football quarterback Tyler Buchner revealed he is transferring back to Notre Dame to play lacrosse, but will stay for the playoff.

Nick Saban and the Alabama football program are preparing for the College Football Playoff against Michigan, but backup quarterback Tyler Buchner announced that he is transferring back to Notre Dame to play lacrosse when the Crimson Tide's season is over.

Tyler Buchner announced on social media on Wednesday that he will return to Notre Dame and earn his degree in May. He transferred to Alabama after spring practice earlier this year, following offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

“I'll be continuing my initial commitment to Alabama Football through the playoff and finishing what I started,” Buchner said on X, according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. “I can't thank everyone enough for their continued support.”

Buchner transferred to Alabama football in hopes of winning the starting quarterback job, but he eventually lost out in a three-way battle between him, Ty Simpson and Jalen Milroe. Eventually, Jalen Milroe won the job for Nick Saban's team over Buchner and Ty Simpson, and he has progressively gotten better throughout the year, which is a big reason why the Crimson Tide made the playoff.

When Buchner entered the transfer portal at Notre Dame, head coach Marcus Freeman had nothing but nice words to say about the former Fighting Irish quarterback during the spring.

Now, Buchner will be finishing his degree at a familiar place, and contributing to the lacrosse program. It will be interesting to see how he fares with the Notre Dame lacrosse team, and what he has in store after he gets his degree in May.