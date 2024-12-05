Many fans are feeling resentful toward Alabama football after the program was placed in the last slot for the College Football Playoff (could change by end of weekend), but that possible vexation is bound to turn into utter confusion following the Crimson Tide's latest social media activity.

The team's official X account posted a video welcoming 2025 tight end commit Kaleb Edwards to Tuscaloosa, as the three-day early signing period gets underway on Wednesday. Apparently, however, that was not a sufficient attention-grabber. Unusual graphics portraying Edwards and the other players who formally committed to Bama accompanied these hype videos, evoking perplexed reactions from fans.

Fans go wild over Alabama football graphics

“I think someone forgot to do the graphics ahead of time,” one fan commented in response to the unconventional images. “These pictures of commits are creepy,” another said. “Really not sure what Bama is trying to do with these pictures??” someone else posted.

Taking risks, if that is indeed what the Crimson Tide's social media department had in mind, can result in fierce mockery. The individual in charge of this graphics decision must have known that the feedback would be polarizing at best. Or, perhaps they were just feeling bold when they woke up this morning. “Begrudging respect to Alabama by testing the limits of ‘we can do whatever we want' with the graphics because what the hell???”an Auburn sports podcast personality posted.

When people move past the presentation aspect of the recruiting festivities, they will likely acknowledge that Alabama football had a big day. Five-star quarterback Keelon Russell headlines the first batch of signings, giving fans considerable hope that the future will remain bright under head coach Kalen DeBoer. But the Crimson Tide should not look too far ahead.

They are desperately rooting for SMU, coincidentally the school that Russell committed to before Bama swooped in, to defeat Clemson for the ACC Championship on Saturday. A Tigers win could remove the SEC power from the committee's Playoff bracket. Hence, it will be tough to truly celebrate any recruiting coups until after the absurdly stressful waiting game ends.

By the time an official ruling is made on Alabama's postseason status, the public will have long forgotten about the graphic situation.