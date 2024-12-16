Alabama football faces a critical offseason ahead of the 2025 campaign. Head coach Kalen DeBoer is already dealing with players exiting through the transfer portal. The Crimson Tide's playoff snub adds to the restlessness in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama, however, still boasts the resources and appeal to win over recruits. And the Tide look bound to attract numerous players in the portal.

There are some notable portal names who have immediately chosen others programs, though. Micah Hudson is one who goes from Texas Tech to Texas A&M. Luke Hasz was a reported portal target by Bama247's Brett Greenberg. The former Arkansas tight end chose Southeastern Conference rival Ole Miss instead on Saturday.

So who remains as a top target in the 2024-25 portal for Alabama? Time to take a dive.

Kevin ‘KC' Concepcion, wide receiver, North Carolina State

With Hudson off the portal market, Kevin “KC” Concepcion becomes one of the last remaining high-profile portal targets at WR.

Concepcion left the Wolf Pack as a 2023 top freshman in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He leaves Raleigh catching 124 total passes, 1,299 yards and 16 receiving touchdowns.

Alabama hosted the former NC State WR on a Thursday visit. The Tide have leverage to land Concepcion through one Alabama staff member outside of DeBoer. Director of Recruiting Jatavis Sanders helped recruit Concepcion to NC State before heading to Tuscaloosa. Greenberg adds Concepcion spent time with prized Tide freshman Ryan Williams on his visit.

Mario Craver, wide receiver, Mississippi State

Concepcion isn't the only potential new WR inside Bryant Denny Stadium. The Tide look high on a Southeastern Conference rival.

The true freshman caught 17 passes for 368 yards and scored three times this past season for Mississippi State. Craver even listed Alabama as one of his top four portal possibilities back on Friday.

A Tuscaloosa visit is set for Monday, according to 247Sports' Greenberg.

Kelby Collins, edge/linebacker, Florida

Alabama could swoop up another SEC talent here. This one out of the Sunshine State, but coming with local ties.

Kelby Collins left the state of Alabama as a four-star signing to Florida in the 2023 class. The Tide appear to be trying to coax the Gardendale native back home. Collins is leaving Gainesville with 29 career tackles, seven solo stops and 1.5 career sacks.

Collins made his rounds to Texas A&M. However, Alabama earned a visit from him Friday, per Greenberg.

Mansoor Delane, cornerback, Virginia Tech

Julian Humphrey was one of the top portal cornerbacks out of Georgia. Humphrey since relocated to Texas A&M. But Mansoor Delane is a past Atlantic Coast Conference star to watch if you're an Alabama fan.

Delane ranks as one of the best remaining CBs left in the portal. He grabbed four interceptions for the Hokies while forcing two fumbles. He's posted back-to-back 54 tackle seasons as well. Delane excelled in coverage as well, allowing only 34 catches on 72 targets according to Brian Dohn of 247Sports.

Dohn also reports Delane has a future visit to Alabama in the works.

Amos Talalele, offensive lineman, USC

Amos Talalele gets us diving back to offense and the trenches.

He's one of the more imposing options left at an astonishing 6-foot-4, 340-pounds. He logged six games and 102 total snaps as a redshirt freshman for the Trojans.

Talalele tells Brandon Huffman of 247Sports that he's in contact with Alabama. No official word yet on a visit.

Gavriel Lightfoot, defensive tackle, Fresno State

Maybe DeBoer can work one of his previous school connections here.

Gavriel Lightfoot is rising as one intriguing interior defensive lineman still available in the portal. Lightfoot has lured in Houston, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Virginia, and Colorado offers since entering the portal.

But here's where DeBoer comes into play: Lightfoot was one of his final offers when the Alabama head coach was at Fresno State. Jeff Tedford managed to honor Lightfoot's scholarship in replacing DeBoer. Lightfoot and DeBoer could finally work together, especially if both parties are interested. But Lightfoot brings the tenacity and run-stuffing background that can win over Tide fans.