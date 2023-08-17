Alabama football sophomore offensive lineman Tyler Booker feels the team's current quarterback battle is still murky. When asked if Alabama football head coach Nick Saban has already settled the starting quarterback issue, Booker answered in the negative, per “The Next Round” show (via The Spun's Cameron Duncan).

“Not yet. And that's not really our decision. Our job here is to give that quarterback and give him confidence that whenever he drops back, whenever he hands the ball off, it's going to be a big play because we're doing what we're supposed to do,” Booker said on Wednesday.

Booker feels Alabama football quarterbacks Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, and Tyler Buchner have the potential to become a great leader such as Bryce Young. The NFL's Carolina Panthers made Young the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft in April.

“Bryce made you feel comfortable. Bryce made you feel like we're going to win this game because Bryce is back there…I'm just looking for whoever in that room gives me that look. We haven't seen it yet, but I see the potential in a lot of these guys,” Booker said.

Who will win Alabama football's starting quarterback battle in 2023?

So, what will it take for Milroe, Simpson, or Buchner to become Alabama football's starter in 2023? Nick Saban has a succinct answer.

“Force us to play you,” Saban said on Wednesday.

That means Milroe, Simpson, and Buchner have to play so well, Saban has no choice but to play him under center. Nick Saban also made it clear stats play second fiddle to execution. He will choose the quarterback who executes consistently without turning the ball over. That will be a tall order for the three starting quarterback candidates.

With two weeks left before Alabama football's season opener against Middle Tennessee on September 2, the plot thickens with each passing day.